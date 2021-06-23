The Power of a Liberal Arts Education

Satyum Panday ’02, a senior economist for S&P Global, is charged with developing macroeconomic forecasts and risks to growth for the U.S. and Canadian economies. It’s challenging work in normal times, but as the COVID-19 virus accelerated last spring, he found himself in uniquely uncharted territory. How could he and his team predict the economic impact of a once-in-a century pandemic? The moment required him to think expansively about the factors that might influence what would come next for the economy.