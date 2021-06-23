Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northfield, MN

The Power of a Liberal Arts Education

St. Olaf College
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatyum Panday ’02, a senior economist for S&P Global, is charged with developing macroeconomic forecasts and risks to growth for the U.S. and Canadian economies. It’s challenging work in normal times, but as the COVID-19 virus accelerated last spring, he found himself in uniquely uncharted territory. How could he and his team predict the economic impact of a once-in-a century pandemic? The moment required him to think expansively about the factors that might influence what would come next for the economy.

wp.stolaf.edu
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Northfield, MN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Education#Startup#Economy#S P Global#Canadian#Heds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Amazon
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Garland imposes moratorium on federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced a moratorium on federal executions, a shift from the Trump administration, which had resumed the use of the death penalty in federal cases. Garland said in the memo that the Justice Department would also review its policies and procedures to make sure they...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...