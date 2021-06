New York State Council on the Arts Offers Four Rounds of Flexible Funding Applications for Live Performance Grants Open on Wednesday, June 16. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced yesterday the availability of $105 million in critical arts and cultural funding through the New York State Council on the Arts, including a program to reinvigorate near-term live performances that opens for applications Wednesday. The grants will aid in the arts sector's multi-year recovery from COVID-19 and spur the revitalization of New York's creative economy, which fosters $123 billion annually in economic activity and supports more than 500,000 jobs statewide.