Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

DHSS issues statewide health advisory for delta variant

By Elizabeth Ballew, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
KOMU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has issued a health advisory in relation to the emergence of the delta COVID-19 variant strain in the state of Missouri. DHSS Health Advisory. The health advisory was sent to Missouri health care providers. The highest proportion of the...

www.komu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
City
Delta, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Boone County, MO
Government
Boone County, MO
Health
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhss#Cdc#State Of Missouri#Dhss Health Advisory#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Jefferson County, MOmyleaderpaper.com

Health officials warn about COVID-19 Delta variant

The Jefferson County Health Department is warning residents about the COVID-19 Delta variant (B.1.617.2). “The Delta variant has been detected in Missouri,” Health Department epidemiologist Sara Wilton said. “We have not yet received any reports from the state of this variant being detected in Jefferson County; however, because of the time it takes to sequence a sample, we may not be notified that a person had a particular variant until weeks after a person tests positive.”
Public HealthLamar Democrat

DHSS urges continued vaccination as close monitoring of Delta variant continues

JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri is experiencing a rise in individuals contracting the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, first detected in India) of the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2. It was announced by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recently that the Delta variant has been reclassified as a “variant of concern” in the United States. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has been closely monitoring these developments and has been on the national leading edge of aggressive wastewater testing for variants of concern.
Travelbigislandthieves.com

Hawai‘i Department of Health Laboratory Detects Delta Variant on Big Island

The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) confirms the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant of concern, is spreading in the state. To date, there have been three cases of the Delta variant associated with travel from the continental United States. Two of those cases...
Missouri Statefox4kc.com

Missouri sends more than 100 state employees home after co-workers test positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — More than a hundred state employees who work inside the Truman Building in Jefferson City were sent home Monday after 15 workers tested positive for COVID-19. “Due to this concentration of positive test results, over one hundred employees in this area and the close contacts of the infected employees were offered COVID-19 testing. Close contacts of the infected employees in the impacted area were asked to work from home pending their test results,” the Office of Administration said in a statement.
Public HealthKHOU

Why health experts are sounding the alarm about the Delta variant

The U.S. is reopening, COVID case counts are going down along with hospitalizations. So why are health experts warning everyone about the Delta variant?. Our neighbors across the pond have similar vaccination rates to the U.S. and were on the verge of reopening for the summer. But now, Britain has put those plans on hold as case numbers climb.
Public HealthPetoskey News-Review

Health officials stress importance of vaccinations regarding delta variant

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is strongly urging those residents who are not fully vaccinated to get their COVID-19 vaccine. As the delta variant of the virus continues to spread rapidly across the country, it could very well become the dominant strain within the next few weeks, according to health officials.
Public Healthwglr.com

UW Health’s Dr. Pothof discusses Delta variant concerns

With only 45% of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, health experts continue to be worried about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Wayne, NEwaynedailynews.com

Delta COVID-19 Variant Found In NNPHD Health District

WAYNE – Health officials in the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department are still cautioning residents as a new variant has recently been found in the four-county health district. According to a release from NNPHD, the Delta COVID-19 Variant has been identified as having infected someone living in the Health District.
Arizona Statekjzz.org

Arizona Health Experts Watch COVID-19 Delta Variant Closely

While life in our state might be getting back to normal, COVID-19 cases in Arizona have been ticking up. In the last week, cases here have increased by about 15%. The state’s Department of Health Services reported 413 new cases June 28. A year of quarantining, distancing protocols and the...
Public Healthwnctimes.com

As Delta Variant Circulates, LA County Public Health: Everyone Mask Indoors

As Delta Variant Circulates, Public Health Recommends Masking Indoors as a Precaution - 3 New Deaths and 259 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. With increase circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) strongly recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors in public places as a precautionary measure. In the week ending June 12, Delta variants comprised of nearly half of all variants sequenced in Los Angeles County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that Delta variants are now responsible for about one in every five new infections across the country, up from approximately one in every 10 the week before.
Fresno County, CAFresno Business Journal

Positive cases in Central Valley for Delta variant worry health officials

U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez. As California business reopens, health officials are concerned about a more contagious and severe variant circulating in the Central Valley – particularly for the unvaccinated. Tulare and Fresno counties both confirmed positive cases of the Delta variant in the community. Fresno County...
Missouri Statekoamnewsnow.com

Southwest Missouri sees spike in new Covid-19 cases

JOPLIN, Mo. & CARTHAGE, Mo.– “Our numbers have certainly taken an up-tick,” said Donna Stokes, Infection Disease Specialist at Mercy Hospital. Southwest Missouri is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Plus, with the Delta variant taking hold of the region, local health officials are worried the situation could get worse.