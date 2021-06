Gold markets have broken down significantly during the course of the trading session on Tuesday as the US dollar has strengthened quite a bit. That being said, I am paying close attention to the $1750 level, as it is a significant support level and an area that had previously been resistance. If we can break down below that level, then it is likely that the market will go looking towards the double bottom underneath at the $1680 region. If we break down below there, then it is likely that gold will fall apart. At that point, we could be looking at a move down to the $1500 level.