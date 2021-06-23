Cancel
Kentucky State

“Redneck Rave” in Kentucky Overwhelms Local Police Capabilities, Results in Over 40 Charges, Throat-Slashing and Accidental Impalement

By Tristan Kinnett
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMammoth Cave, Kentucky’s Redneck Rave took place from June 16-20 this past weekend, including live music, a demolition derby, a football game, a mud foot-race, goldfish racing. The event resulted in 48 criminal charges and 14 arrests including six for felonies, as well as incidents such as a woman getting strangled over an argument involving a blanket and one attendee slitting another’s throat. There were also several disturbing accidents throughout the event, including one attendee losing most of their finger when a lifted vehicle fell off of a jack and a man getting impaled by a tree branch due to a “freak accident.”

