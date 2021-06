BUFFALO, N.Y. — First grade co-teachers Greg McClure and Tabitha Garcia have, at times, had their hands full at the Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School this year. "We are five days a week in the school or at home," he told 2 On Your Side on the students' last day of class earlier this week. "So we are both teaching students in their classroom, and students at their homes, fully virtual, until about 12:20 every day. So we have friends in this room who, believe it or not, we have never had in our classroom."