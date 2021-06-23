Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jerry Seinfeld Is Making A Pop Tart Movie For Netflix (Not That There’s Anything Wrong With That)

By Eric Eisenberg
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While he co-created what is arguably the greatest sitcom of all time, Jerry Seinfeld has never had much of a feature presence. He's had small roles in films, and did the voice for the lead character in 2007's Bee Movie, but his career has otherwise almost exclusively existed on the small screen.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Feresten
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bee Movie#Unfrosted#Pop Tarts#Post#Kellogg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosFox17

Spielberg's Amblin set to make multiple movies yearly for Netflix

STEVEN SPIELBERG'S PRODUCTION COMPANY, Amblin Partners — One of Hollywood's most legendary directors has scored a new deal with Netflix. Steven Spielberg's production company, Amblin Partners, is set to make multiple feature films each year, Netflix announced on Monday. The streaming giant and Amblin did not say how long the...
Celebritiesdarkhorizons.com

Jerry Seinfeld To Direct “Unfrosted”

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will star in, direct and produce the comedy “Unfrosted” which he co-wrote with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. The project is inspired by a joke Seinfeld told on the stand-up stage about the world-shaking invention of Pop-Tarts. Production on this “giant, crazy comedy movie” will start next spring.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Josh Duhamel Thinks Netflix Should Make A Jupiter’s Legacy Movie

By all accounts, Netflix took a sizeable hit on Jupiter’s Legacy, matters that weren’t helped by the comic book adaptation suffering from so much creative turmoil behind the scenes. Indeed, various reports have detailed the scheduling and personnel issues faced by the short-lived series, which directly led to the budget snowballing as high as $200 million, an astronomical amount for eight episodes of television.
CancerPosted by
Syracuse.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has cancer; Pop-Tarts movie; ‘Sexy Beasts’ dating show; more: Buzz

Blink-182′s Mark Hoppus has cancer, he announced Wednesday. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the singer-bassist wrote. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.” He didn’t offer more details, but fans and friends quickly responded with words of support on social media. “Love you,” Blink-182 co-founder Travis Barker wrote. “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now,” Tom DeLonge added. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack.”
Celebritiesjewishbusinessnews.com

Jerry Seinfeld Loves Pop Tarts, Steven Spielberg Makes Big Donation and Al Franken Making Comeback Tour

Seinfeld, Spielberg and Franken lead today's Jewish celebs in the news. Jerry Seinfeld loves Pop Tarts so much that he is making a movie about them for Netflix. The news comes as Comic turned Senator turned comic again Al Franken is holding a new comeback comedy tour. Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg has given $1 million to a Los Angeles education recovery fund.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Netflix Needs To Renew Julie And The Phantoms ASAP After Big Emmy Wins

Julie and the Phantoms hit Netflix back in September 2020 as an original musical series that delivered representation, comedy, drama, and toe-tappingly catchy songs to tell a heartfelt (and occasionally heartbreaking) story. Although the show has since amassed a fandom that has been waiting more than half a year for news of what comes next, Netflix has yet to renew the show. Now that Julie and the Phantoms has won multiple Emmys and is in the running for more, however, I say that Netflix needs to officially order Season 2 as soon as possible.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Two Big Reasons Why Netflix's Fear Street Trilogy Trailer Has Me Excited For The Horror Flicks

Netflix has been making a lot of noise about the “movie event of the summer” that is the Fear Street trilogy. Kicking off this weekend with the release of Fear Street Part One: 1994, July will see co-writer/director Leigh Janiak’s adaptation of R.L. Stine’s teen horror book series create three weeks of absolute terror. And thanks to a newly released trailer for the first film, I’m even more excited about these movies for two big reasons.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and ends up getting chased by the FBI and mafia.
Movieshotspotatl.com

Queen Latifah Stars Opposite Adam Sandler In Upcoming Netflix Film ‘Hustle’ [Photos]

Queen Latifah will star opposite Adam Sandler in a new Netflix basketball feature entitled Hustle, which is being directed by Jeremiah Zagar. Sandler will produce the film with the streamer under Happy Madison with Lebron James’ The SpringHill Company and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. The two were spotted out filming the movie between Camden, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
TV & VideosInternational Business Times

'Rick And Morty' Creator's Net Worth: How Rich Is Dan Harmon?

"Rick and Morty" creator Dan Harmon is facing cancel culture for an old video that resurfaced. Harmon created the comedy show "Community" that ran for five seasons. The writer has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Dan Harmon is a writer and actor most famous for being the co-creator...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Many Saints Of Newark Trailer Sets Up A Mobster Origin Story For Tony Soprano

Back in 1999, The Sopranos became a massive force in changing pop culture. For decades the small screen was viewed as a "lesser" medium, derided in comparison to film, but David Chase's original HBO series opened eyes in the industry to its remarkable cinematic possibilities, and TV has not been the same sense. It's one of the key shows that ushered in the on-going Golden Age of Television. Shockingly, it's been nearly a full decade-and-a-half since the finale first aired, stunning audiences with its blackout ending, but fans are soon getting the opportunity to reenter the crime world with the release of The Many Saints Of Newark, and now we are getting extra amped for the movie thanks to the release of the first ever trailer – which you can find embedded above.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Statham’s New Movie Is A Huge Hit On Streaming

Over the last decade, Jason Statham‘s star has ascended to arguably its highest point ever, thanks largely to his involvement in a string of big budget blockbusters. For one, he took second billing behind Sylvester Stallone in all three entries in the Expendables franchise, which combined to earn over $800 million at the box office.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Benedict Cumberbatch Rumored To Be Heading To Another Magical Movie After Doctor Strange 2

It doesn't seem that long ago that Benedict Cumberbatch was the target of many plays on his name, with the internet dishing out all sorts of nonsensical variations, but no one is forgetting his name now, either seriously or for fun. Cumberbatch has pretty much killed the game in Hollywood and has had a number of roles that have proven his name is one that is here to stay. He doesn’t seem to be slowing down either, because after Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he is rumored to be heading to another magical movie.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson Is Teaming Up With A Fast And Furious Writer For A Christmas Movie

At this point it seems like Dwayne Johnson has done it all. He's been a professional wrestling champion. He's been the star of massive blockbuster movie franchises. He's done fun for all ages family comedies. He's about to make his debut in a superhero movie He's a producer as well, creating a wide variety of projects, including some where you never see his face. But there is one corner of Hollywood Dwayne Johnson has yet to conquer, the Christmas movie. But just wait, because it appears The Rock is going there next, and he's bringing part of the Fast & Furious franchise with him.