Niagara County, NY

Victory Sports teaming up with Niagara Falls, Niagara County law enforcement agencies to outfit police cars with sports equipment

2 On Your Side
 6 days ago
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara County law enforcement have some new sports equipment to help with community policing. Through a partnership with Victory Sports Global Outreach, a nonprofit that aims to provide sports equipment for children who cannot afford it, police cars in Niagara County are being outfitted with sports equipment. Victory Sports provided roughly 85 duffle bags, which include a football, basketball, and soccer ball.

