President Biden's younger sister and trusted strategist Valerie Biden Owens has a book deal, according to reports. Owens' "Growing Up Biden" will be released in April and will delve into both her family life and her career working for her older brother. She was an adviser on his 2020 election team and managed his two earlier unsuccessful bids for the presidency in 1988 and 2008, and she also briefly moved into his home and helped him when Biden's first wife and infant daughter were killed in a car accident in 1972.