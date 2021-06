(Wacouta, MN) -- The drought Minnesota is dealing with is creating headaches for barges on the Mississippi River. Low water levels can create bigger issues near Waucota, where the river widens out. Low river levels could lead to barges running aground if they hit unexpected sandbars. Steve Tapp with the Army Corps of Engineers tells KTTC they've had more groundings and complaints in that area in the last ten to 15 years. Tapp says there are plans to try and widen the river in the area.