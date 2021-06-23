Cancel
Custer County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Southern Black Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 17:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Black Hills; Southern Black Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER NORTHWESTERN CUSTER...WESTERN PENNINGTON AND EAST CENTRAL WESTON COUNTIES At 502 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Jewel Cave National Monument to 7 miles east of Clareton. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Newcastle, Bear Mountain Lookout, Medicine Mountain, Jewel Cave National Monument and Elk Mountain Lookout.

alerts.weather.gov
