Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Nigeria child abduction: Kidnappers demand millions for a child's life

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKidnappers have seized more than 1,000 students and staff from schools in a series of raids across northern Nigeria since December. The wave of abductions has devastating consequences for the country, which already has the highest number of children out of education anywhere in the world. The authorities don’t want...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abduction#Kidnappers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Education
Place
Africa
Related
Religionmetrovoicenews.com

Christian children ‘butchered to death’ during attacks in Nigeria

Dozens of Christians, including children, have been brutally murdered by Islamist Fulani herdsmen in several villages across northern Nigeria. The carnage in the country’s Plateau State follows increasing attacks by extremists on Christian communities. In some attacks, entire Christian villages have been wiped out in recent years and many are calling the situation genocide.
Public Safetypersecution.org

40 Killed in Nigeria by Suspected Fulani Jihadists

(International Christian Concern) –According to Sahara Reporters, armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked the Odugbeho community in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, Nigeria, killing over 40 residents on June 7. The police have not released any statements on the incident, however, Senator Abah Moro, who...
Public Safetygobnewsonline.com

S/R: Kidnappers demand 130,000 ransom from Fulani families

Two Fulani cattle owners whose names were given as Alhaji Nyandiya and Marchu have been allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons believed to be of the same Fulani extraction at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region. The kidnappers are demanding a random to the tune of 130,000...
Public SafetySand Hills Express

More than 80 students kidnapped from Nigeria school

Lagos, Nigeria — Gunmen attacked a school in northwest Nigeria on Thursday, kidnapping more than 80 students and five teachers, according to some accounts. The attack on the Federal Government College in Kebbi State was the third assault by kidnap gangs on a school in Nigeria in less than a month.
Educationsandiegouniontribune.com

Scores abducted in latest school kidnapping in north Nigeria

Gunmen abducted scores of children from a school in northwest Nigeria, the second kidnapping from a school in the country’s north within a week, officials said. A policeman was shot dead in the attack Thursday at the Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State, according to police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar.
Public Safetynewspotng.com

15 abducted victims escape from kidnappers’ den in Niger

No fewer than fifteen persons recently abducted by armed bandits in Tegina town, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have escaped from their Kidnappers at the weekend. It was gathered the victims were among the adults captured along with the 156 pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamic school in Tegina over two weeks ago.
Public Safetydnyuz.com

Gunmen storm villages, kill dozens in Nigeria’s Zamfara state

Armed assailants have killed 53 people in northwest Nigeria’s Zamfara state, according to police and local residents, the latest violence to hit the restive region. Many motorcycle-riding gunmen known locally as bandits on Thursday through Friday raided the villages of Kadawa, Kwata, Maduba, Ganda Samu, Saulawa and Askawa in the Zurmi district, AFP news agency cited the sources as saying on Saturday.
Public Safetyifj.org

Nigeria: Radio presenter Titus Badejo brutally killed

Titus Badejo, also known as Eja Nla, was a well-known radio presenter who worked for Naija FM in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. He was also an actor and a disc jockey. He was driving home from a club with friends when two gunmen stopped him and brutally shot him. According to witnesses, the journalist was the only person targeted by the assailants, who quickly left without taking anything from him or the car. At the moment, the murderers remain unidentified by the police.
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

UN reports a drastic rise in child abductions and rapes in 2020

UNITED NATIONS — The number of children abducted and raped in crisis regions saw a massive jump during 2020, according to a United Nations report. "The violations of greatest exponential growth in 2020 were abduction, by a staggering 90%, and rape and other forms of sexual violence, which rose by 70%," the office of Virginia Gamba, the U.N. special representative for children and armed conflict, said Monday.
AfricaBBC

Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of a separatist group that wants a breakaway state in eastern Nigeria, has been arrested. His movement, the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), has been labelled as a terrorist organisation by the Nigerian authorities. He was initially held in 2015 on treason charges but then fled...
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Nigerian separatist leader brought back to Nigeria to face trial

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) — Nigerian separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was located and brought back to Nigeria to face trial for terrorism, Nigeria's Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said in a press conference Tuesday. Kanu went missing when he failed to appear in court in 2015 and his whereabouts prior to...
AfricaPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

IS-linked group says Boko Haram leader in Nigeria is dead

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — (AP) — The leader of Nigerian extremist group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has killed himself, according to a jihadi organization linked to the Islamic State group. An audio recording purportedly from Abu Musab al-Barnawi, the leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province, or ISWAP, said Shekau...
Public SafetyPosted by
UPI News

Child soldiers massacre 138 in Burkina Faso

June 24 (UPI) -- A massacre in Burkina Faso in which more than 130 people were killed was largely carried out by child soldiers, the country's government and the United Nations said. Burkina Faso government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura told reporters that the attackers were "mostly children between the ages of...
Public Safetypersecution.org

12 Killed in Yet Another Attack by Suspected Fulani Herdsmen

According to eyewitnesses, gunmen raided the community at 9pm on Sunday and began shooting sporadically. In addition to the 12 deceased, at least 5 residents were wounded and brought to a local hospital. The attack is the latest of many perpetrated by Fulani Militia, the fourth deadliest terror group in...
Public Safetymelodyinter.com

Several female students allegedly abducted as bandits attack Federal Government Girls College In Kebbi

Several female students have been allegedly abducted after armed bandits attacked the Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State. Details of the incident are still sketchy but according to Daily Trust, a security operative was shot dead during the operation. The attackers, who rode on motorcycles, were said to have stormed the school from neighboring Rijau forest in the early hours of today. They were said to have overpowered the mobile policemen guarding the school. At least 30 students and three teachers were allegedly abducted. This is the third known attack on a school in the country within three weeks. On May 30, pupils were abducted from an Islamic School in Tegina, Niger State. Two weeks later, bandits stormed the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Kaduna State and abducted a number of students and lecturers.The post Several female students allegedly abducted as bandits attack Federal Government Girls College In Kebbi appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Public Safetyhornobserver.com

27 people arrested for human smuggling in Somalia

MOGADISHU (HORN OBSERVER) - Somali police have confirmed the arrest of 27 people including two women who linked to human trafficking in Mogadishu. Speaking to the media, Police spokesman Sadiq Aden Doodishe said the suspects were responsible for trafficking youth out of the country but did not give details about the ring.