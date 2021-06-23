Nigeria child abduction: Kidnappers demand millions for a child's life

Several female students have been allegedly abducted after armed bandits attacked the Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State. Details of the incident are still sketchy but according to Daily Trust, a security operative was shot dead during the operation. The attackers, who rode on motorcycles, were said to have stormed the school from neighboring Rijau forest in the early hours of today. They were said to have overpowered the mobile policemen guarding the school. At least 30 students and three teachers were allegedly abducted. This is the third known attack on a school in the country within three weeks. On May 30, pupils were abducted from an Islamic School in Tegina, Niger State. Two weeks later, bandits stormed the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Kaduna State and abducted a number of students and lecturers.The post Several female students allegedly abducted as bandits attack Federal Government Girls College In Kebbi appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.