Lassen County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lassen by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 16:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Lassen The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lassen County in northern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 401 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Crater Lake Campground, or 20 miles northwest of Eagle Lake, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, fencing and trees. * Locations impacted include Pittville and Ca 299 At Shasta-Lassen Co Line. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
