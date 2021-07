As many as 31 million Americans experience low back pain. Lower back injuries are the leading cause of missed work in the world. What a pain!. Chances are, you have experienced low back pain or low back injury at some point. The reasons for a low back injury may vary, but may include overuse of lower back, weak core and lower back, anterior pelvic tilt, or lifting improperly. Sometimes it’s a combination of the aforementoned. For most, the good news is there is a solution or at least the possibility of reduction of pain. For some, it will mean doing more, and for others it may mean doing less and resting the low back.