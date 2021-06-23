Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN) Announces 5.7M Share Offering for Holders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced the pricing of an underwritten follow-on public offering of 10,100,262 shares of its common stock, which includes 4,000,000 shares offered by Grid Dynamics and 6,100,262 shares offered by certain selling stockholders, at a price to the public of $15.03 per share. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Grid Dynamics will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. In addition, Grid Dynamics and certain selling stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,515,039 shares of common stock, which includes 1,470,039 shares from Grid Dynamics and 45,000 shares from certain selling stockholders.