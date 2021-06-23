Cancel
Stocks

Babcock & Wilcox (BW) Registers a Proposed Offering of 10.7M Common Shares at $7.61/sh

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW) has filed form S-3 announcing a proposed offering of 10,720,785 common shares at $7.61/sh and 2,916,880 preferred shares at $25.49/sh.

