Babcock & Wilcox (BW) Registers a Proposed Offering of 10.7M Common Shares at $7.61/sh

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering of 9,000,000 shares of the Company's Class 1 common stock at a public offering price of $12.25 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, are expected to be $110,250,000. All of the Class 1 common stock is being offered by existing shareholders and Billtrust will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering. Certain selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of not more than 1,350,000 additional shares of the Company's Class 1 common stock on the same terms and conditions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling shareholders.