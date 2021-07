Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, UT/AZ – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will implement Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on June 30, 2021 and they will be in effect until further notice. Due to hot, dry conditions, the following is prohibited: all wood-burning and charcoal fire use and setting, building, maintaining, attending or using open fire of any kind. Devices fueled by petroleum or LPG products are allowed in all locations. Smoking is prohibited, except in an enclosed vehicle.