Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage Assembly awards $1.15 million of Covid-19 federal relief funds to Alaska Black Caucus to do vaccine outreach

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27IHmB_0adUOUnk00

It’s been a good month for the Alaska Black Caucus. The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday awarded the newly restarted group a $1.154 million no-bid award to do outreach to the community regarding the Covid-19 vaccine availability.

That’s on top of an earlier award of $437,500 in federal relief fund to help the group purchase a building for its nonprofit activities. Together, that’s nearly $1.6 million to the fledgling organization.

The Alaska Black Caucus is arguably a surrogate for the Alaska Democratic Party. Its President Celeste Hodge Growden signed the recall petition against Gov. Mike Dunleavy, and has been a political activist for a long time, working on various campaigns for Democrats and as a legislative aide to Bettye Davis. She was an aide to Sen. Mark Begich and worked in his office when he was mayor of Anchorage as his Equal Opportunity Office director.

It’s also a group that is now a big beneficiary of Covid-19 relief funds that could have gone to help struggling businesses pay their property taxes.

The $1.1 million appropriation has no deliverables except to reach out to the community to spread the word about how to get a Covid-19 vaccination. This, at a time when everyone who wants a vaccination has gotten one. About 42 percent of Alaskans have been vaccinated, and nearly 70 percent of Anchorage residents over the age of 65 have been vaccinated. Black Alaskans lag in getting the vaccine, however, but the data is not especially good in this department.

The grant agreement with ABC will support “community outreach and education, data collection and analysis, vaccination clinics, and other services related to COVID-19 vaccine, testing, and mitigation efforts. The purpose of the program is to: Improve efforts and increase access to COVID-19 testing in the community; Build capacity to increase access to COVID-19 vaccine in the community; Implement strategies that decrease health inequities, as well as other COVID-19 related recovery and prevention strategies.” Most certainly it is also to do political work.

The award fulfills the wishes of Assemblyman Felix Rivera who last year stated that the CARES Act funds had to be used to address racial inequality or they would not receive his vote.

Although there appear to be no deliverables in the grant, the group has put together a website with information about vaccines. The website states that the ABC strongly recommends people get the vaccine.

Other groups receiving funds included the Alaska Literacy Program, for similar vaguely defined services.

For the $238,937 sole source grant, the ALP will “support work within English Language Learners communities and one-on-one with individuals to increase trust of the COVID-19 vaccine, assist with access to the vaccination, and provide access to accurate COVID-19 health information. The grant agreement amount is for $238,937 for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.”

The Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center also received a grant, for $2,447,984. The agreement with the Municipality is that the group will do staff training, facility renovation, equipment, technology upgrades, and client engagement “to improve COVID-19 vaccine, testing, and mitigation efforts.” The grant extends from March 15 through June 30, 2022.

Another group receiving a sole source grant is the Conquer COVID Coalition, for a total of $1,260,000 for services related to COVID-19 testing and vaccination access for the Municipality of Anchorage Health Department. This grant is to pay for public relations campaigns to increase testing and vaccination.

The Conquer COVID Coalition is made up of a number of businesses and nonprofits based in Anchorage, everything from the Downtown Partnership to the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, and GCI to the Lucky Wishbone restaurant.

United Way of Anchorage also received a grant for $3,682,417 for services related to testing and vaccination access.

View All 24 Commentsarrow_down
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Anchorage#Downtown Anchorage#Covid 19 Vaccine#Public Health#The Alaska Black Caucus#The Anchorage Assembly#Democrats#Equal Opportunity Office#Black Alaskans#Abc#Alp#Municipality#The Downtown Partnership#Gci#Lucky Wishbone#United Way
Related
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Event: Bronson’s Inauguration Day schedule

Anchorage Mayor-Elect Dave Bronson will officially be sworn in to office at 8 am on July 1, 2021 at an inauguration breakfast hosted by local nonprofit Bean’s Café. All proceeds and donations from the event will benefit Bean’s Café. “We are honored to work with Bean’s Café on this inaugural...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Getting up with fleas

We note with more than a passing interest Democratic Rep. Geran Tarr’s decrying the bullying tactics used by her caucus in the Legislature and the Alaska Democratic Party. She even went to social media, where she described at length how she had been bullied by Rep. Zack Fields, blogger Jeff Landfield and The Alaska Center.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Lemonade Day — it’s a thing in the 49th State

Who knew? Alaska has an Alaska Lemonade Day, as demonstrated by Macie Miller, one busy entrepreneur today in Wasilla. Miller is selling the favorite summertime refreshment at Wasilla Lake and keeping alive a long tradition of young entrepreneurs. As part of a program of the Alaska Small Business Development Center,...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Dan Sullivan: Another Permanent Fund plan

As the State Legislature grapples with how to deal with the future of the Permanent Fund, I propose a solution that is a hybrid of some of the ideas that have been submitted past and present. Two decades ago, then Sen. Jerry Mackie proposed distributing half of the Permanent Fund...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Jim Crawford: Simple math on the PFD

We hear a constant barrage from folks who want to decrease the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend and reinstate the personal income tax. With the price of oil going up, tourism roaring back and the corpus of the Permanent Fund growing 25 percent in the first ten months of FY2021, you’d think there would be room for optimism in today’s discussion. There is around the state, but a sour note blares by the Legislative majorities in the House and the Senate. Their latest gambit is to threaten folks to cut our dividend to $525.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Win Gruening: Public sector unions vs. the First Amendment

In 1962, President John Kennedy issued Executive Order 10988, paving the way for federal workers to organize and bargain collectively. Few knew then the far-reaching effects of that order. During the 60’s and ’70s, states and cities followed with a flood of laws granting state and local public employees collective-bargaining...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Many state jobs will continue during the Stutes State Shutdown on July 1

The State Division of Personnel released a list on Wednesday afternoon of numerous state functions that will not stop even during a government shutdown created by the dysfunction in the Legislature. Many of the functions to remain active are related to public safety, but other workers, who are paid through various secondary means, will also stay on duty.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Assembly transparency? Not so much. Congratulating Berkowitz was slipped into the order of business, without notice

The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution thanking former Police Chief Justin Doll. They passed another one thanking former Fire Chief Jodie Hettrick. They thanked Robin Ward, the manager of the Heritage Land Bank. All were retiring with the changing of the guard in Anchorage, as incoming Mayor Dave Bronson takes the reins. All of those resolutions were in the Assembly meeting packet.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage Assembly expands zones for homeless shelters to midtown, will force licensing for shelter operators

The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday passed ordinances opposed by residents across the city and also objected to by operators of homeless shelters and facilities. The first ordinance expands the zoning for homeless shelters into areas called B-3 business districts. Most of the B-3 areas are in Midtown Anchorage. Assemblywoman Meg Zaletel of Midtown was the sponsor of the ordinance that will bring more crime and social problems to Midtown neighborhoods.