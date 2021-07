Welcome to WonderLand, a premier psychiatric hospital. Dr. Knight has the difficult task of treating a man who refers to himself as a “White Rabbit” who suffers from a severe anxiety disorder, a young woman named Alice with body dysmorphia, and a Queen figure suffering from narcissistic rage. But as the doctor digs deeply into the causes and roots of their disorders he begins to ask: what does “normal” really mean? Collide Theatrical Dance Company tells this story using its signature blend of high-energy dance styles set to a modern pop-rock soundtrack. The dance theater experience, created to suit safety requirements of COVID-19, will take the audience on a 70-minute ride into a compelling story of friendship and acceptance. Show times are 7:30 PM Thursday - Saturday, and there will also be a 1 PM show on Saturday. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.