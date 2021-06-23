4500 Woodshire Pl, Henrico, VA 23060

This former model home is PERFECTION! From a picture-perfect exterior to a renovated interior, you'll be ready to spend the summer in your new home! The KITCHEN IS BRAND NEW, professionally designed, and gorgeous with solid wood, soft close Shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, porcelain flooring, high-end subway tile backsplash, and new pantry. Owners created a walk-in pantry where laundry previously existed, and installed dual sliding frosted glass doors and automatic lighting. The new laundry/utility room is off the large family room, with tons of storage in industrial strength shelving. Because this was the builder's model, instead of a garage there is a huge family room, providing TWO LIVING SPACES. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, including primary bedroom with attached bath. Outside the newly-stained, spacious deck overlooks the fenced backyard, corner lot. Other recent improvements: NEWLY INSULATED ATTIC, ENCAPSULATED CRAWL SPACE, NEW GUTTER GUARD. Seconds to Innsbrook and minutes to Short Pump, life couldn't be sweeter or more convenient here!