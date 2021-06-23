Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

4500 Woodshire Pl, Henrico, VA 23060

Richmond.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis former model home is PERFECTION! From a picture-perfect exterior to a renovated interior, you'll be ready to spend the summer in your new home! The KITCHEN IS BRAND NEW, professionally designed, and gorgeous with solid wood, soft close Shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, porcelain flooring, high-end subway tile backsplash, and new pantry. Owners created a walk-in pantry where laundry previously existed, and installed dual sliding frosted glass doors and automatic lighting. The new laundry/utility room is off the large family room, with tons of storage in industrial strength shelving. Because this was the builder's model, instead of a garage there is a huge family room, providing TWO LIVING SPACES. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, including primary bedroom with attached bath. Outside the newly-stained, spacious deck overlooks the fenced backyard, corner lot. Other recent improvements: NEWLY INSULATED ATTIC, ENCAPSULATED CRAWL SPACE, NEW GUTTER GUARD. Seconds to Innsbrook and minutes to Short Pump, life couldn't be sweeter or more convenient here!

richmond.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
City
Innsbrook, VA
City
Short Pump, VA
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Family Room#Solid Wood#Flooring#Shaker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon to rebid JEDI cloud contract at center of Microsoft-Amazon dispute

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday and will seeks bids on a new contract, saying in a statement that tech giants Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are the only providers "capable of meeting the department's requirements." Microsoft...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy