atai Life Sciences (ATAI) IPO Prices at $15

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

atai Life Sciences B.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering in the United States of 15,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. All common shares are being offered by atai.

