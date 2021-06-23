atai Life Sciences (ATAI) IPO Prices at $15

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company built around a team of seasoned industry experts with a shared purpose and a track record of success in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies that meaningfully improve the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Our mission at Rallybio is aligned with our expertise, and we believe we have assembled the best people, partners and science to forge new paths to life-changing therapies. Since our launch in January 2018, we have acquired a portfolio of promising product candidates that consists of five programs, and we are focused on further expanding our portfolio with the goal of making a profound impact on the lives of even more patients. We are drawing on our decades of knowledge and experience with a determination to tackle the undone, the too difficult, the inaccessible "“ and change the odds for rare disease patients."