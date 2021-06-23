Officials Unveil VA Medical Center Trolley Station in La Jolla, Pay Tribute to Military Members

A San Diego trolley station that was unveiled Wednesday near the VA Medical Center in La Jolla features a design that pays tribute to veterans and military members, who will have easier access to critical medical services.

The VA Medical Center Trolley Station is one of nine new stations that are part of the $2.1 billion Mid-Coast extension of the UC San Diego Blue Line. Service at stations along the extended line is expected to start later this year.

The station bears flags and a series of bronze seals representing the five military branches, which were unveiled during an afternoon event attended by representatives from the San Diego Association of Governments, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and the VA San Diego Healthcare System.

“Today, we recognize the intertwined nature of our military, our veteran community in San Diego and what it means,” county Supervisor and MTS Chair Nathan Fletcher said. “It is a part of who we are as a region. It is a part of our culture and part of our community and now we have a transit center and transit stop dedicated to recognizing those who serve.”

Officials touted the station as an additional transportation option both for veterans who receive medical services from the San Diego VA Medical Center and the medical center’s staff.

“It is essential that our service members and their families have safe and convenient access to health care, and the new Blue Line Trolley stop at the VA Medical Center will do just that,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, who added that he also saw the Blue Line extension as an opportunity to help San Diegans connect to both educational and occupational opportunities across the region once it is completed.