Coming into Wednesday night, Mississippi State was one of just three Power Five programs without a national championship in any team sport. But now the list is down to two. The Bulldogs secured the first national championship in school history with a 9-0 rout of the Vanderbilt Commodores in Game 3 of the College World Series Finals in Omaha. Following the game, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter to congratulate the Bulldogs on winning the national title.