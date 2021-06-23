P. Terry's to open Kyle location
A P. Terry's Burger Stand at 18940 I-35, Kyle, is under construction an expected to open later this year. The popular Central Texas burger chain's new location will feature a two-lane drive-thru and an outdoor dining area, and is known for using all-natural ingredients and never-frozen black Angus beef. In addition to burgers, P. Terry's also offers fried chicken sandwiches, vegetarian patties, fries, fresh-baked banana bread and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, and hand-spun milkshakes. Stores are open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night meals.communityimpact.com