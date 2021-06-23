P. Terry's to open Kyle location

The Hindquarters Pet Supply is now open at 4768 Hwy. 123, San Marcos, but will move into a permanent space June 25 at 5040 Hwy. 123, Bldg. 4, San Marcos. A grand opening is planned for July 2. The store specializes in quality products at affordable prices, and owner Taylor Clee-Charlton has taken more than 300 hours of pet nutritional training to assist pet owners with food recommendations based on their animal's life stage and health. In addition to dry, wet, frozen and freeze-dried food, Hindquarters Pet Supply offers life jackets, collars, leashes, treats and toys for dogs and cats, some of which are made from recycled or especially durable materials. Cannabidiol, or CBD, is also sold to help reduce stress in animals. Free delivery is offered in Hays County, and shipping is also available. The shop is also working with local shelters and rescues to host adoption events. 512-214-8323.