Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kyle, TX

P. Terry's to open Kyle location

By Warren Brown
Posted by 
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 6 days ago

A P. Terry's Burger Stand at 18940 I-35, Kyle, is under construction an expected to open later this year. The popular Central Texas burger chain's new location will feature a two-lane drive-thru and an outdoor dining area, and is known for using all-natural ingredients and never-frozen black Angus beef. In addition to burgers, P. Terry's also offers fried chicken sandwiches, vegetarian patties, fries, fresh-baked banana bread and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, and hand-spun milkshakes. Stores are open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night meals.

communityimpact.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Kyle, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Central Texas#Fries#Food Drink#Burger Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock's Star Coffee Texas closes after 12 years of operation

Star Coffee Texas has closed after 12 years of operation at 201 E. Main St., Round Rock. The property will still be occupied by a coffee shop, as Lamppost Coffee will be opening a new location there soon. Lamppost Coffee owner Brian Burns told Community Impact Newspaper that the owners of Star Coffee were looking to sell, so he purchased the location from them. Star Coffee Texas was founded in 2009, locally owned, and offered a variety of organic and fair trade coffee beverages in addition to breakfast, lunch and dinner menus and Amy's Ice Creams. www.starcoffeetx.com.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Austin

Honest Indian Vegetarian opening fourth Texas location in Round Rock

Honest Indian Vegetarian Restaurant will open its fourth Texas location at 2601 S. I-35, Bldg. 100, Round Rock, which was previously occupied by Green Mesquite Barbecue. An opening date has not been announced. The other three Texas locations are in McKinney, Irving and Houston. Honest Indian Vegetarian offers South Indian food, sandwiches, chaat, Bhaji Pav and Bolli Bhaji Pav as well as other menu items. www.honestrestaurants.com.
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Lamppost Coffee to open second Round Rock location July 2

Lamppost Coffee will open a second Round Rock location at 201 E. Main St on July 2. Owner Brian Burns said his coffee shop will be having a soft opening on that date at its Main Street location. The central Texas-based coffee brand has locations in Round Rock, Georgetown, Austin and San Marcos. Most recently, the East Social House in Hutto was purchased by Lamppost Coffee, reopening May 1 as a new Lamppost location. The building was previously occupied by Star Coffee Texas. www.lamppost.coffee.
New Braunfels, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Bluebonnet Beautique relocates in New Braunfels

Local clothing boutique Bluebonnet Beautique opened at its new location at 477 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, on June 25. The shop was previously located at 219 E. San Antonio St. and moved after the building was sold. Shoppers can find apparel for men, women and children as well as accessories, toys and vintage clothing. www.bluebonnetbeautique.com.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Austin

Texas Hill Country Biospa opening in Round Rock mid-July

Hill Country Biosanctuary is coming to 203 E. Main St., Round Rock, mid-July. The Biosanctuary, similar to a spa, is a health and excursions retreat and vacation service that provides customers with customizable wellness options. Packages vary in length of stay, types of meals provided and types of treatments included. Among the trip and treatment offerings are a music vacation, nature lovers, Texas Hill Country wineries, and organic breakfast, cold pressed juices and coffee packages. 512-879-6478. www.hillcountrybiospa.com.
Hutto, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Flix Brewhouse reached agreement with developers to pull out of Co-Op District a year ago

Flix Brewhouse, which has decided to not pursue a project in the Co-Op District, reached a mutual agreement with MA Partners over a year ago. Around March 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Flix Brewhouse senior management and Bob Wunsch, MA Partners vice president of Austin acquisition and management, met and agreed that the site would not be developed into a movie theater, said Flix Brewhouse Chief Operating Officer Matthew Baizer.
Hutto, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Flix Brewhouse in Hutto scrapped, owners moving on

While Flix Brewhouse in Round Rock reopened June 24, plans to expand the movie theater chain in Hutto's Co-Op District have been scrapped. Director of Operations Matthew Baizer said the move is another result of the pandemic, which was what caused the existing locations to close temporarily. "We've mutually agreed...
Georgetown, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

All Star Liquor opens second Georgetown location

All Star Liquor opened its Georgetown second location June 15 at 1011 Leander Road, Ste. 102. The store is in the Randall's Shopping Center, and the store sells numerous varietals of liquor, beer and wine. The store opened its first location at 1011 Leander Road, Georgetown, on Feb. 15. 512-948-7208. https://www.facebook.com/All-Star-Liquor-Georgetown-TX-346831639730361.
Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Emmer & Rye to open new Caribbean culinary concept in East Austin

Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group plans to open Canje, a new culinary concept serving up Caribbean food in East Austin this fall, the group announced June 24. Located at 1914 E. 6th St., Austin, Canje will be led by Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph, who was born in Georgetown, Guyana. The menu will feature Guyanese-inspired cuisine, as well as dishes inspired by the culinary traditions of various Caribbean islands and "fruit driven" cocktails.
Georgetown, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Cockrum Commercial relocates to new Georgetown location

Central Texas commercial construction firm Cockrum Commercial has relocated from 200 Sedro Trail, Georgetown, to a new address at 4879 Williams Drive, Bldg. 1, Ste. 105, Georgetown. The company moved in late March, and services offered include design, construction and completion of commercial projects. Cockrum Commercial is currently overseeing the development of Sedro Crossing Business Park in Georgetown. 512-868-1011. www.cockrumcommercial.com.
San Marcos, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

The Hindquarters Pet Supply now open in San Marcos

The Hindquarters Pet Supply is now open at 4768 Hwy. 123, San Marcos, but will move into a permanent space June 25 at 5040 Hwy. 123, Bldg. 4, San Marcos. A grand opening is planned for July 2. The store specializes in quality products at affordable prices, and owner Taylor Clee-Charlton has taken more than 300 hours of pet nutritional training to assist pet owners with food recommendations based on their animal's life stage and health. In addition to dry, wet, frozen and freeze-dried food, Hindquarters Pet Supply offers life jackets, collars, leashes, treats and toys for dogs and cats, some of which are made from recycled or especially durable materials. Cannabidiol, or CBD, is also sold to help reduce stress in animals. Free delivery is offered in Hays County, and shipping is also available. The shop is also working with local shelters and rescues to host adoption events. 512-214-8323.