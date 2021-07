You’ve heard about the drought, right? The Intermountain West is in the middle of a long, difficult drought and we can’t continue to tell ourselves things will be better if we can just get a little rain. Landscape watering uses about 60% of our residential water supply. Making changes now to how we water our yards can make a real difference in how much water we’ll have this fall, next spring and beyond. Some Utah County cities have more robust water supplies than others and you may have different limitations and options than your relatives who live just 10 miles away. No matter where we get our landscape water though, we need to make some changes. Our watering goal now should be to keep our landscape plants alive, not to see them thrive.