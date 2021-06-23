StakeHound Loses Investors Private Keys, $72 Million Worth Of Ethereum Gone

Nishen Radia is co-founder and managing partner of FocalPoint Partners, a middle market investment bank headquartered in Los Angeles, with branch offices in Chicago, New York, and Shanghai. Since its inception in 2002, FocalPoint has grown to become one of the largest investment banks in the Los Angeles area, with over 60 professionals who deliver a diversified suite of advisory services to clients, including mergers and acquisitions, debt placements, and financial restructurings. FocalPoint has closed more than 32 deals in the past 18 months with an aggregated transaction value of $3.1 billion, including many notable transactions in the private equity market. Radia has approximately 24 years of investment banking experience advising owners and stakeholders of middle-market companies (typically those with revenues of $75 to $500 million) on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity recapitalizations and financial restructurings.