StakeHound Loses Investors Private Keys, $72 Million Worth Of Ethereum Gone

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus"), a Vancouver-based exploration company, is pleased to announce that due to significant market demand for its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), the Company has increased the size of the Private Placement to up to $2,700,000. The Private Placement consists of Flow-through Units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.35 per FT Unit and Non Flow-through Units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.30 per NFT Unit. The Company announced the closing of a tranche of the Private Placement on June 9, 2021 for gross proceeds of $1,000,025. Final amounts raised and number of units issued will be disclosed at the time of closing, which is expected to be on or about June 30, 2021.