Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

StakeHound Loses Investors Private Keys, $72 Million Worth Of Ethereum Gone

By Best Owie
NEWSBTC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStakeHound has announced that it is suing crypto-custody firm Fireblocks for the loss of 38,178 ETH that has been rendered inaccessible due to negligence of the company. The press release said that they had been informed of the incident on the 2nd of May 2021. But all efforts to resolve the issue were not successful.

www.newsbtc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Isreali High Court#Isreali#Ethusd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsdecrypt.co

Institutional Investors Losing Interest in Bitcoin: Report

Bitcoin is the most valuable crypto asset by market cap. Image: Shutterstock. A new report shows Bitcoin is flowing out of crypto ETFs. The report concludes that this is because big investors are losing interest. But a crypto ETF CEO thinks differently. Institutional demand for cryptocurrency—which was partly behind Bitcoin's...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Funds Recovered For Investors Solicited By Ronald Mainse And David Rutledge

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Approximately forty investors may be eligible to file a claim with respect to roughly $435,000 recovered from Ronald Mainse, David Rutledge and 6845941 Canada Inc., carrying on business as Anesis Investments (Settling Respondents). Only investors who were introduced to the Axcess Automation Investment and the Axcess Fund Investment (Axcess Investments) by the Settling Respondents may file a claim for their losses. All claims must be filed on or before September 30, 2021.
Commodities & Futurecryptofinancialtimes.com

Six Million Ethereum Now Being Staked on ETH 2.0

ETH 2.0 staking is about to hit six million ethereum, with 179,709 validators currently. The ethereum launchpad currently has 5.91 million in ETH being staked. The amount equates to nearly 180,000 validators on the network. The recent number is a huge jump from six months ago. The current value of...
Commodities & Futurebitcoinist.com

Ethereum Founder Burns Billions Worth Of Coins

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin announced that he has destroyed trillions of SHIB coins. He burned approximately 420 trillion worth of SHIB coins. This translates to about $6 billion worth of coins. According to Buterin, this was about 90% of his entire portfolio of SHIB coins. The creator of SHIB sent the coins to Buterin in a bid to promote the coin.
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Leaders of Influence: Private Equity & Investors -Nishen Radia

Nishen Radia is co-founder and managing partner of FocalPoint Partners, a middle market investment bank headquartered in Los Angeles, with branch offices in Chicago, New York, and Shanghai. Since its inception in 2002, FocalPoint has grown to become one of the largest investment banks in the Los Angeles area, with over 60 professionals who deliver a diversified suite of advisory services to clients, including mergers and acquisitions, debt placements, and financial restructurings. FocalPoint has closed more than 32 deals in the past 18 months with an aggregated transaction value of $3.1 billion, including many notable transactions in the private equity market. Radia has approximately 24 years of investment banking experience advising owners and stakeholders of middle-market companies (typically those with revenues of $75 to $500 million) on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity recapitalizations and financial restructurings.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

ICAP to launch Bitcoin exchange with Fidelity, Standard Chartered

Major global interdealer broker TP ICAP is launching a cryptocurrency trading platform with Fidelity Investments and British banking giant Standard Chartered. TP ICAP’s upcoming crypto exchange is scheduled for launch in the second half of 2021 and will initially offer trading exclusively for Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Reuters reported Tuesday. Other digital assets like Ether (ETH) will be added at a later stage.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Avanti Energy Announces $3 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Avanti Energy Inc. (TSXV: AVN) (US OTCPINK: ARGYF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 1,765,000 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $1.70 per common share for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,500 (the "Financing").
MarketsSilicon Republic

Crypto giant Binance ordered to cease activity in the UK

The UK’s watchdog warned the public against Binance, marking the third major regulatory pushback on the cryptocurrency exchange in recent days. Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has been banned in the UK following a warning from the country’s financial regulator. On Saturday (26 June), the Financial Conduct...
Stocksinvesting.com

Ethereum Climbs 11% As Investors Gain Confidence

Investing.com - Ethereum was trading at $2,065.83 by 04:16 (08:16 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.60% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31. The move upwards pushed Ethereum's market cap up to $238.36B, or 17.04% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
Real Estateirei.com

Crowdfunding investors had better beware of some big risks that have gone unnoticed

Warren Buffet famously said, “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.”. In recent years, the U.S. real estate industry has enjoyed positive economic growth and market fundamentals (with the obvious exception of spring 2020). During this five- to 10-year expansion period, crowdfunding emerged as a democratized way for investors to access commercial real estate. This new form of fundraising has opened doors to opportunities historically only available to large investors.
Medical & Biotechborn2invest.com

The Biotech Sector attracts investors: Private Capital Grows 46% in the Year of the Pandemic

If there is one thing that the biotech sector has demonstrated over the last year, it is its power to seduce investors. Despite the fact that 2020 was a year in which a good part of the economy was paralyzed as a result of the health crisis derived from COVID-19, Spanish biotech has maintained the interest of private capital, raising the volume of investment by 46% compared to 2019, according to the latest data from the 2020 report of the Spanish Association of Biocompanies (Asebio).
Marketsresourceworld.com

Japan Gold unveils $15 million private placement

Japan Gold Corp. [JG-TSXV, JGLDF-OTCQB] said Friday it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 42.8 million shares at 35 cents each, a move that is expected to raise gross proceeds of $15 million. Japan Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a focus on Japan’s three largest islands:...
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Famed Dogecoin Investors to Keep HODLing $DOGE After Losing Millionaire Status

Glauber Contessoto, a Dogecoin investor famous for investing his $250,000 life savings in the meme-inspired cryptocurrency in early February to become a millionaire, says he will keep HODLing onto his DOGE even after losing the millionaire status he acquired. Contessoto’s DOGE portfolio reportedly rose to surpass $2 billion when the...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

JPMorgan Issues Serious Bitcoin Warning As Ethereum, Binance’s BNB, Cardano, XRP And Dogecoin Lose Billions

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have had a rocky time over the last few weeks, with the bitcoin price swinging at a blistering clip. The bitcoin price fell to lows of $28,600 per bitcoin on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange this week before bouncing back over $30,000—yo-yoing a white-knuckle $6,000 in a matter of hours. Meanwhile, other top ten cryptocurrencies ethereum, Binance’s BNB, cardano, dogecoin and Ripple’s XRP have also dropped sharply, wiping hundreds of billions in value from the combined $1.4 trillion crypto market.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Etruscus Increases Private Placement to $2.7 Million

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus"), a Vancouver-based exploration company, is pleased to announce that due to significant market demand for its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), the Company has increased the size of the Private Placement to up to $2,700,000. The Private Placement consists of Flow-through Units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.35 per FT Unit and Non Flow-through Units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.30 per NFT Unit. The Company announced the closing of a tranche of the Private Placement on June 9, 2021 for gross proceeds of $1,000,025. Final amounts raised and number of units issued will be disclosed at the time of closing, which is expected to be on or about June 30, 2021.
Public Safetycoinnounce.com

Africrypt founders disappear with Bitcoins worth $3.6 billion belonging to the investors of the fund.

South Africa is looking at the country’s biggest cryptocurrency fraud as the two Africrypt founders, Raees and Ameer Cajee, disappeared with Bitcoins worth $3.6 billion belonging to the investors of the fund. Ameer Cajee, the chief operating officer of Africrypt, wrote to the investors on April 13, informing them that the investment platform has been hacked, forcing them to halt operations.