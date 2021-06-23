Cancel
Waseca, MN

Waseca VFW begins season 3-4

By JASON REGER Guest Columnist
 8 days ago

The Waseca VFW season began on May 30. The team consists of 15 players between the ages of 14-16 years old. Our current standing record is 3-4. The Waseca VFW plays in a conference that consists of mostly Big 9 schools. After two losses to Rochester to start the year, the team came back and pitched two complete games for wins against Cannon Falls and Faribault. We have had close losses against Winona and Kasson Mantorville. The team also had a comeback win against Albert Lea this week.

