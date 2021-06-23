Antivirus Pioneer John McAfee Found Dead In Spanish Prison

John McAfee, former presidential candidate and founder of McAfee Associates, was found hanged to death in his prison cell in Spain. Authorities claim it was a suicide. Hours before he was found dead, Spain had approved the United States’ request to extradite him for criminal tax evasion charges. In 2019, McAfee tweeted that he would not kill himself and got a tattoo of an image that says $WHACKD that was connected to a cryptocurrency token that McAfee was selling at the time. Another tweet from 2020, after he was arrested and imprisoned in Spain, declared that he would not hang himself a la Epstein. McAfee was accused of killing his neighbor in Belize in 2012.