The Truth About The Prison John McAfee Was In

John David McAfee, the founding father of the antivirus software program maker bearing his title, died in a jail in Spain on Wednesday, the identical day a Spanish court docket dominated that he may very well be extradited to the US on tax-evasion prices.His demise was confirmed by his lawyer, Nishay Okay. Sanan. Mr. McAfee was 75.Mr. McAfee was arrested in Spain in 2020 after prosecutors in the US accused him of not submitting tax returns from 2014 to 2018, at the same time as he earned tens of millions from “selling cryptocurrencies, consulting work, talking engagements and promoting the rights to his life story for a documentary,” in response to an indictment filed by the Justice Division final yr.He had resisted extradition to the US, claiming he confronted political persecution by U.S. authorities partially as a result of he opposed the fiat cash system. However on Wednesday, the Spanish court docket stated it might permit the Justice Division’s request to extradite him.“The social, financial or every other relevance the protection claims the appellant possesses doesn’t grant him any immunity,” the ruling said. The court docket additionally stated that, in addition to verbal allegations, there was “no revealing information or indication that Mr. McAfee may very well be subjected to any political persecution.”Mr. McAfee was additionally on the middle of a media frenzy in 2012 surrounding the demise in Belize of a neighbor. He fled his residence there after the police referred to as him a “particular person of curiosity.”McAfee, the software program firm that he based, was as soon as a family title in pc safety. Nevertheless it rose to prominence largely with out Mr. McAfee, after he resigned from the corporate in 1994. Intel, the pc chip maker, purchased the corporate in 2010 for $7.7 billion, then bought its majority stake to an funding agency six years later.Earlier than and after its buy by Intel, the corporate tried to distance itself from Mr. McAfee. In 2014, Intel modified the corporate’s title to Intel Safety, nevertheless it by no means fully shook its attachment to its founder and the model he helped create.In 2016, when Mr. McAfee tried to make use of the title with a brand new safety firm, Intel filed a lawsuit in search of to stop him from doing so. Intel and Mr. McAfee settled the lawsuit, with Mr. McAfee agreeing to not use his title within the subject of cybersecurity.Cade Metz contributed reporting.It is a growing story. Verify again for updates.