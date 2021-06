Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two walks, an additional run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's loss to Boston. Freeman drove in a run with a third-inning infield single, and he put Atlanta ahead temporarily with a solo blast in the sixth frame. However, the reigning National League MVP struck out to end the game with the potential tying run on second base. Despite the disappointing ending, it was still a big game for the first baseman, who now has a modest six-game hit streak in which he's gone 10-for-26 with three homers, a double, seven RBI and five runs..