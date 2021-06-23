Under Milk Wood review – Michael Sheen steps into Dylan Thomas’s bygone world
Dylan Thomas’s drama, broadcast on radio in 1954 , has been recited by pre-eminent Welsh voices from Thomas himself to Richard Burton and Anthony Hopkins. Now Michael Sheen gives us this day in the life of Llareggub, Thomas’s fictitious seaside village in Wales. It is hard to go wrong with this tour de force of oral poetry which oozes word pictures and onomatopoeic musicality. Lyndsey Turner’s production does it justice, accentuating the earthy comedy and romanticism of intimately lived village life. It tries to capture Thomas’s pace too: gorgeous linguistic sprints that turn to a quiet maudlin ambling.www.theguardian.com