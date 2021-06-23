Under Milk Wood review – Michael Sheen steps into Dylan Thomas’s bygone world

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like if someone combined The Little Mermaid and Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, look no further. The DNA of the aforementioned films is all over the latest from Disney-Pixar, now streaming exclusively on Disney Plus (at no additional cost with subscription). A young sea creature named Luca (Jacob Tremblay) is intrigued by human gadgets and gizmos he finds, and wants to be where the people are. In this world, if a sea creature leaves the water they take a human form (known as “the change”). His overbearing parents (Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan) tell him to stay far away, and want nothing to do with the human world. Luca meets Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer), who convinces him that life is more exciting above the sea, and the two spend the summer playing around the Italian countryside. Along with their new human friend, Giulia (Emma Berman), the two of them train for an annual children’s triathlon in hopes of winning enough prize money to buy a Vespa and ride away from all their troubles.