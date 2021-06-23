Cancel
Montana State

Federal government awards renewable energy research funds to Montana State University

By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mineral pyrite, more commonly known as “fool’s gold,” may hold the keys to a domestic-based future in renewable energy. The Department of Energy, in collaboration with Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, awarded Montana State University Associate Professor Eric Boyd more than $3.3 million in funding from the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research to better extract the mineral.

