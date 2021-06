We love to eat here in Western New York, so it's great that there are so many food festivals that have returned this year. Last year we were deprived of so many delicious dishes. Even with these 9 festivals that are returning, we are still missing out on so many that decided not to come back this year. It's all good though, we have to take what we can get, now that COVID is finally under control here in New York State. These food festivals cover a pretty good range of food, everything from wings to tacos to mac n cheese to vegan dishes.