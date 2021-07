Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ is a reality dating series wherein romance and relationships take surprisingly unexpected turns at every possible step. In this $100,000 celibacy challenge, the objective is for a bunch of attractive individuals from all across the globe to keep their hands to themselves while establishing connections simply through emotional mingling. As we’ve seen over its two seasons, while some spectacularly fail to do so, others, like Joey Joy and Carly Lawrence, seem to create a bond that runs deep. So now, if you are wondering where they stand today, we’ve got the details for you.