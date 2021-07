MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At Tuesday’s Mexico Beach City Council Meeting, officials addressed the issue of dogs at the beach. Mayor Al Cathey says there’s nowhere in Mexico Beach that allows any animals on the beach. He says this has been a rule for the past 20 years when an issue arose with people not taking care of their animals, whether that be cleaning up after them or not keeping an eye on them.