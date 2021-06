Josette Norris has been dreaming about competing in the Olympics since middle school. But it wasn’t until two years ago, when the 25-year-old was a fifth-year graduate student running for Georgetown University, that it started to feel like a tangible goal. Now, in just her second year as a pro runner, Norris is on the verge of making it a reality at the U.S. Olympic Trials for track and field in Eugene, Oregon. In the first round of the women’s 5,000 meters on Friday, Norris won her heat with a time of 15 minutes and 32.58 seconds to qualify for the finals tonight at 8:40 p.m. ET. The top three finishers in each event will head to the Tokyo Olympics as part of Team USA.