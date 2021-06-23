Cancel
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Paid $3.3 Million for Frogmore Cottage Rent and Renovations, New Report Reveals

By Phil Boucher
People
People
Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Meghan Markle are busy creating a new life in California, but that doesn't mean they've cut all their ties with the U.K. Frogmore Cottage, the home the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared with son Archie, now 2, before relocating to the U.S., remains licensed to the couple until March 31, 2022.

