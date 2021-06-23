Sandra A. (Christen) Kamkes, 82, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was born on August 25, 1938, to the late Clarence and Wilma (Horn) Christen in Appleton. She was united in marriage Howard C. Kamkes on September 6, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Appleton. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2021. Sandra worked as a waitress and after the purchase of the Piggly Wiggly in Berlin, she helped manage the store. After the sale of the Berlin location, she and her husband purchased and retired from Howie’s Quality Foods in Hancock. Sandra helped with the sale of Christmas Trees that were brought to Appleton from Wild Rose; those trips created friendships which eventually brought Sandra and Howard to Wild Rose to live. She enjoyed her time in Wild Rose making friends and snowmobiling on the trails. Sandra enjoyed vegetable gardening and would can her harvest. She enjoyed making jams and homemade wine. Sandra was known for her dessert making and passed down her delicious Hershey Bar Dessert for future generations. In her down time, Sandra enjoyed watching the birds on the feeders that she kept full. She was an animal lover always having a dog to keep her company.