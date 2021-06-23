Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Arizona GOP advances wish list on race, taxes, elections

By JONATHAN J. COOPER, BOB CHRISTIE
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Arizona Senate passed a $12.8 billion budget for the coming fiscal year early Wednesday that contains massive income tax cuts after a marathon session where majority Republicans packed the package with a conservative policy wish list.

Republicans in last year's election just barely held onto legislative majorities that have been eroding for a decade, and they are using them to advance a grab bag of priorities new and old.

The GOP package includes the tax cut and a big expansion for Arizona's private school voucher program, both of which go against ballot measures backed by voters in the last two elections. The package also includes a ban on teaching critical race theory and prohibitions on vaccine or mask mandates. And it strips power from the state's most prominent elected Democrats.

The Senate finished voting on the 11 bills that make up the budget package about 2:30 a.m., about 16 hours after starting debate. The House had also planned to vote Tuesday, but minority Democrats boycotted the session, leaving Republicans fuming because they lacked a quorum to conduct business.

The House is expected to make another attempt on Thursday, when all 31 Republicans are expected to be in the Capitol, preventing Democrats from blocking votes for a second time. Majority Leader Rep. Ben Toma said there may be some changes to what the Senate enacted.

Here's a look at some of the conservative priorities in the Senate-approved budget:

VOUCHERS

Last-minute amendments revived a stalled bill expanding private school vouchers. The measure adds about 600,000 low-income students to those who qualify to get public money to attend private schools. Just three years ago, Arizona voters rejected a universal school voucher plan passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey by a 2-1 margin.

“This will take money directly from your public school classrooms,” Democratic Sen. Lisa Otondo of Yuma said. “This is a slap in the face.”

The state Department of Education says about 250,000 students are now eligible, but only about 9,800 students are currently getting vouchers and half are disabled children attending specialized schools. Technically called Empowerment Scholarship Account, they cost the state about $145 million a year. Parents get 90% of the state funds that would otherwise go to their local public school to use for private school tuition and other education costs. Disabled students can receive up to $40,000 for specialized therapy.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY

Senate Republicans also barred the teaching of critical race theory, a hot-button topic for the GOP base. The measure blocks any instruction that infers that one race is inherently racist, should be discriminated against or feel guilty because of their race. Teachers could lose their credentials and schools fined if they allow such instruction.

It also allows the attorney general to seek civil penalties against teachers who use work time to advocate for a strike, directly targeting a repeat of a 2018 statewide teacher's strike over low teacher pay and underfunded schools.

COVID

The budget was packed with a host of items targeting enforcement of coronavirus restrictions. It now bans school districts and universities from requiring face masks or vaccines. Mandatory testing would also be outlawed, except in cases of outbreaks in dormitories and only with approval from Ducey's administration. That was prompted by Arizona State University rules issued last week that said unvaccinated students must be regularly tested and wear face masks that Ducey blocked by executive order.

The plan also will limit a future governor's ability to issue extended emergency declarations without the Legislature's approval, and preempts cities, towns and counties from issuing their own public health mandates, such as business closures. The governor will lose authority to mandate vaccines in the future.

State and local governments can’t require so-called “vaccine passports” or mandate that businesses check their customers’ vaccination records. And cities and counties will be preempted from issuing any of their own COVID protection orders, including mask mandates, capacity limits or closures.

ELECTIONS

Republicans embraced the unfounded theory that former President Donald Trump lost in Arizona because of voter fraud, creating a $12 million election integrity fund to pay for election security updates and future hand recounts. Their bill lays out a series of security features for ballot paper, such as watermarks or holograms, though it stops short of explicitly requiring they be used. County election officials implored lawmakers to reverse course, fearing lawmakers will mandate security standards that would be unworkable.

It also created a joint task force with the attorney general to investigate whether Facebook and Twitter's bans on former President Donald Trump's accounts constitutes an illegal in-kind political donation to his opponents. The task force also would investigate whether social media company algorithms favor or disfavor certain candidates. Both measures are a response to Trump supporters' conviction that he's treated unfairly by social media giants.

The Senate is currently overseeing an unprecedented “audit” of the November election results in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, and where Trump lost in the formerly red-leaning state.

TAX CUTS

Democrats vehemently oppose a $1.9 billion-per-year tax cut in the budget negotiated by Ducey and top leaders of the House and Senate, all Republicans. When fully phased in, the plan would lower tax rates for most taxpayers to 2.5%, down from a range of 2.59% to 4.5%. Wealthy taxpayers would, in effect, be spared from a 3.5% tax hike approved by voters last year to pay for schools.

Ducey hailed the passage of the budget plan, issuing a statement at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday praising the tax cuts and saying he will sign it once the House enacts the plan.

“This balanced and fiscally responsible plan is a win for all Arizonans — it delivers unprecedented tax relief to working families and small businesses, it pays down state debt, and it continues to invest in our schools and infrastructure so we can keep Arizona competitive,” Ducey said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
17K+
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Legislature#Election#Gop#Ap#The Arizona Senate#Republicans#Democrats#House#Democratic#Department Of Education#Covid#Arizona State University#Facebook#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Politicsyourvalley.net

Arizona House backs off threat to override Ducey veto

PHOENIX — It looks like Bruce Babbitt is going to remain the last Arizona governor to have a veto overridden, at least for the time being. House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, told Capitol Media Services he decided not to ask his chamber to override a measure vetoed last month by Gov. Doug Ducey making technical corrections in state statutes. That was one of 22 measures vetoed a month ago the governor because he was unhappy with legislative progress on the budget.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Hill

Pennsylvania governor vetoes GOP-backed elections bill

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) has vetoed a GOP-backed election reform bill over its voter ID requirements and limits on mail-in voting, multiple news outlets reported on Wednesday. “Just vetoed House Bill 1300,” Wolf wrote on Twitter. “I made it clear I wouldn't sign a bill that creates barriers to...
Arizona StateWashington Post

Arizona’s Maricopa County will replace voting equipment, fearful that GOP-backed election review has compromised security

Arizona’s Maricopa County announced Monday that it will replace voting equipment that was turned over to a private contractor for a Republican-commissioned review of the 2020 presidential election, concerned that the process compromised the security of the machines. Officials from Maricopa, the state’s largest county and home to Phoenix, provided...
Arizona StateMSNBC

Arizona Republicans strip power from Democratic Sec. of State

There was a time when secretary of state was a relatively obscure position. At the state level -- not to be confused with the official who leads the U.S. State Department -- these officials are largely focused on administrative and bureaucratic responsibilities, which in turn has traditionally kept their names from front pages.
Arizona StateStamford Advocate

GOP businessman Steve Gaynor joins Arizona governor race

PHOENIX (AP) — Steve Gaynor, a Republican businessman who ran unsuccessfully for Arizona secretary of state in 2018, announced Friday he's running for governor. Gaynor announced his bid in a letter to Republicans, which highlighted border security, election integrity, water supplies, education and “critical race theory,” a catch-all phrase gaining popularity with conservative opposed to certain kinds of diversity training.
Politicsazpm.org

Flat tax passes Arizona House

The Arizona House of Representatives began their budget debate Thursday with the priority for Governor Doug Ducey, the passage of a flat tax and tax cuts for the state. But the day of budget debates began with a dust-up over new procedural rules proposed by House Republicans. House Speaker Rusty...
Arizona StateKOLD-TV

Arizona GOP budget holdouts near win on tax cut changes

PHOENIX (AP) - A pair of Republican Arizona lawmakers who objected to a $1.9 billion tax cut in a $12.8 billion GOP budget deal are close to winning major concessions that would secure their support for the spending plan. But a deal expected to be finalized Thursday, June 17, came...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump is here to stay, and Republicans should be worried

Memo to serious Republicans, conservatives: He ain't going away. Donald Trump dominates the party's politics, policies and tone. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), once a John McCain Republican, now says the party "can't grow without him." There are Republican office holders who genuinely embrace Trump. For other leading GOP politicians and...
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Pa. Gov. Wolf Vetoes GOP Bill With Voter ID, Other Elections Changes

Wolf vetoes GOP bill with voter ID, other elections changes. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor has vetoed a Republican-crafted elections bill that would have mandated voter identification in all elections and made a host of other changes to election law. Gov. Tom Wolf said outside his Capitol offices Wednesday that he considers it a voter suppression measure. Wolf also used his line-item veto authority to eliminate $3.1 million in funding in separate budget legislation after Republican lawmakers claimed that it had been earmarked to create an election-auditing bureau under the independently elected auditor general. Wolf had said there was no such agreement to use the money for an election-auditing bureau.