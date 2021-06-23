NBC 5 Investigates: Why ERCOT's Winter Forecasting Miss May Spell Summer Trouble

The heat has been the big story for mid-June and while all eyes along the Gulf coast have been focused on a potential tropical system, our attention turns toward an abnormal late-season cold front that’s now expected to move through Central Texas. Like nearly all cold fronts that make it into Texas this time of year, next week’s front will drop temperatures below average albeit briefly. Today’s forecast is mostly the same as yesterday’s; morning sunshine with near-normal lows in the low 70s will warm into the low 90s by lunch time before settling in the mid-90s for highs. Humidity will be fairly low, just like yesterday, so the heat index will likely near but not go too far above 100°. Unlike yesterday, however, we’re expecting a few clouds to return this afternoon near and east of I-35 and it’s entirely possible that a stray shower or storm could bubble up in the afternoon heat. Most, if not all, should remain rain-free.