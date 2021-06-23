Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NBC 5 Investigates: Why ERCOT's Winter Forecasting Miss May Spell Summer Trouble

By Scott Friedman
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn NBC 5 investigation shows how ERCOT severely underestimated the amount of electricity Texans would need if the weather got bad this winter, and why some experts fear that big miss raises deeper questions about ERCOT’s forecasting methods and the risk of power outages this summer. Watch “POWERLESS” episode #5...

www.nbcdfw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Electric Power#Forecasting#Power Grid#Extreme Weather#Ercot#Nbc#Texans#Apple Tv Roku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Environmentspglobal.com

ERCOT panel advances market changes driven by mid-February winter storm

A key Electric Reliability Council of Texas panel on June 23 advanced rule changes arising from the deadly mid-February winter storm – changes that affect the prices of energy and ancillary services such as frequency response service. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. ERCOT's...
Energy Industryhighlandernews.com

ERCOT warns of outages due to summer power consumption

Power grid operators are requesting energy conservation, due to tight grid conditions that will prompt several rolling black outs in the midst of soaring temperatures, according to a statement from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). ERCOT announced June 14 that Texans can expect a “high number of forced generation outages” and asked residents to reduce electric use as much as…
Texas StateCleanTechnica

ERCOT Is Having Problems With Electricity In Texas Again, And Summer Has Only Begun

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) isn’t so reliable these days, and it recently announced that it has some tight grid conditions due to many forced generation outages. During the winter storm that froze most of the Deep South, Texas Governor Greg Abbott claimed that frozen wind turbines were the cause of ERCOT’s mass outages — when, in fact, it was frozen natural gas pipes.
Mcallen, TXKRGV

Experts weigh in on ERCOT's power conservation alert

The request for Texans to conserve energy made by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) earlier this week is causing some business owners in the Valley concern. Fabien Vela, owner of Birdie Bistro in McAllen, says just like people at home, his team has to reduce the use of large appliances like ovens, and air conditioners, even if they’re essential to the business.
Environmentketr.org

Q&A: Summer Heat, ERCOT And Texas Power Grid

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Monday asked residents to reduce their electricity usage through at least Friday due to “tight” power grid conditions. A number of power plants are inexplicably offline at the same time as the state is experiencing record June demand for electricity. ERCOT officials said...
EnvironmentKWTX

Tropical trouble staying away, but a cold front may not!

The heat has been the big story for mid-June and while all eyes along the Gulf coast have been focused on a potential tropical system, our attention turns toward an abnormal late-season cold front that’s now expected to move through Central Texas. Like nearly all cold fronts that make it into Texas this time of year, next week’s front will drop temperatures below average albeit briefly. Today’s forecast is mostly the same as yesterday’s; morning sunshine with near-normal lows in the low 70s will warm into the low 90s by lunch time before settling in the mid-90s for highs. Humidity will be fairly low, just like yesterday, so the heat index will likely near but not go too far above 100°. Unlike yesterday, however, we’re expecting a few clouds to return this afternoon near and east of I-35 and it’s entirely possible that a stray shower or storm could bubble up in the afternoon heat. Most, if not all, should remain rain-free.
EnvironmentAustin American-Statesman

Summer heat and ERCOT's latest struggles renew fears of power grid failure

Many Texans spent Tuesday wondering if electricity to their homes and businesses was going to go out, uncertainty that might last through Friday and that is raising fresh questions about the dependability of the state's power grid. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state agency charged with operating the...
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

ERCOT's warning to conserve energy concerns Houstonians

HOUSTON — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve power as much as possible. The company fears demand will outweigh supply which could result in widespread power outages. For many in Houston who went through February’s winter storm, going without power is a worst-case scenario in...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

A reliable power grid summer and winter - What's Your Point?

HOUSTON - Faith in the reliability of the Texas power grid remains at best, "shaky", and at worst, "deeply suspect". With summer barely underway – ERCOT has been forced to issue conservation alerts amid record demand and an unexpected drop in generation. That despite assurances from Governor Greg Abbott that "all that needed to be done, was done" by the legislature to ensure resilience and prevent a repeat of February’s deadly winter blackout.
Energy IndustryColorado County Citizen

ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy this summer, flashbacks of February increase anxiety

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) announced in early May they anticipated record-breaking electric demand this summer due to expected hot and dry conditions and continued economic and population growth throughout the region. “ERCOT is identifying low-probability, high-impact situations similar to the February winter event in its seasonal assessments, to ...
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo’s Power Grid Avoids The Trainwreck that ERCOT is This Summer

The past few days I'm sure a few of you have seen some interesting things pop up in your social media feeds especially if you have family and friends in other parts of the Lone Star State talking about conservation efforts that uh... are well let's just say pretty rough asking Texans to turn the AC up to 78 or higher, not running heavy appliances and so on. A few others just take jabs at ERCOT outright.
Environmentislandfm.com

Summer Solstice Matches Winter

The summer solstice was 'one to forget', with temperatures only matching the last winter solstice. Let's hope the solstice was not a sign of what is to come for our summer. Guernsey Met says it was 'one to forget'. Forecasters have confirmed it was the first sunless day since 13...