Emerson Creek Wind Project moving forward

NORWALK — The Huron County Commissioners received an update on the Emerson Creek Wind Project.

During Tuesday’s meeting, a representative from Apex Clean Energy attended and provided a new goal for operation.

Nate Pedder, with Apex, said the goal is to be fully operational by 2022.

The project would install wind turbines throughout open farmland in Erie and Huron counties.

At least five residents attended the meeting, wearing shirts requesting no wind turbines in the county.

None of the attendees spoke during public comment, as commissioner Terry Boose said they could only present new information.

Boose said the day’s schedule was busy and the commissioners already know how those in attendance feel about the wind project.

“We don’t need to rehash. We’re well aware of all the new bills,” he said.

Pedder said they should know from the Ohio Power Siting Board if their permit was approved. He said the worst-case scenario is construction starting next year. He said he believes construction will begin in the first half of next year or by the end of 2021.

Pedder said he would be attending the commissioner meeting once a month to provide updates and answer questions. He said the project is in the final stages of development, with a study wrapping up.

The project has made a power purchase agreement with AEP.

The commissioners also awarded and signed a contract for Chaney Roofing Maintenance, Inc. to complete the Huron County Jail’s roofing project. The company has until Oct. 1, 2021, to complete the project.

“It’s great we’re finally getting that done,” commissioner Skip Wilde said.