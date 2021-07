In the third episode of Loki, Marvel’s Disney+ series by Kate Herron, we see what has been the most game-changing episode of the saga till now. That is, until the remaining three episodes offer even more groundbreaking revelations. Even though it was styled a ‘quieter’ episode, there were some major disclosures placed in a setting based entirely on an alien planet. Or rather an alien moon called Lamentis-1, that is about to face an apocalyptic event from a collapsing planet. (MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD). Loki Episode 3 Song Dark Moon: From Artiste to Lyrics, Know More About Track Played During End-Credits of Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series.