Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oldham County, KY

Fiscal Court commits additional funds to courthouse project

By Andrew Henderson
Oldham Era
 10 days ago

The Oldham County Fiscal Court voted to commit approximately $2.53 million in county funds to keep the county courthouse project moving forward. During a June 21 special called meeting, Judge-Executive David Voegele, who also chairs the Project Development Board in charge of the courthouse project, told the fiscal court that projected costs for the building phase of the new courthouse is currently estimated to be $2.5 million slightly over budget.

www.oldhamera.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oldham County, KY
Government
County
Oldham County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Materials#Legislature#County Government#Pdb#S P Global
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.