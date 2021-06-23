Fiscal Court commits additional funds to courthouse project
The Oldham County Fiscal Court voted to commit approximately $2.53 million in county funds to keep the county courthouse project moving forward. During a June 21 special called meeting, Judge-Executive David Voegele, who also chairs the Project Development Board in charge of the courthouse project, told the fiscal court that projected costs for the building phase of the new courthouse is currently estimated to be $2.5 million slightly over budget.