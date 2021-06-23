Yacht Rock Revue to play Bottle & Cork July 2

Yacht Rock Revue, the unashamed torchbearers of lite rock, will be performing at 7 p.m., Friday, July 2, at the Bottle & Cork in Dewey Beach. Far beyond the average cover band that plays the hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s, Yacht Rock Revue is a touring phenomenon fulfilling the nation’s need for a subculture people didn’t know they wanted, but can’t live without. Its dedicated fanbase, known as the Nation of Smooth, is akin to Jimmy Buffet’s Parrotheads. Fans are there for every show in captain's hats and boat shoes, ready to raise a glass and sing along with the group.