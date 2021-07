One awesome Record of Ragnarok cosplay has given the spotlight to the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original manga series has been a pretty big cult hit among manga fans, and now many more are beginning to see why as the series has officially made its anime debut with Netflix. Recently debuting on the streaming service, anime fans have begun to see how its exaggerated world pits humanity's legends against gods from across all kinds of theologies. This means the series is full of all kinds of character designs as well.