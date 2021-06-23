'Not an easy job': Local company ready to tackle tons of Thunder trash

Mike Bellvia, Pro Disposal Inc. owner, expects this year’s Thunder in the Valley to produce more garbage compared to past events. “It’s not an easy job,” he said. Normally, the company, which provides trash removal for the festival, supplies a 40-yard roll-off container for recycling and stages two Par-Kan trucks and two other trucks with compactors, as well as numerous cans to handle the amount of refuse generated by the attendees.