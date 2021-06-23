Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Readers Write: Public safety, Carl Nassib, college sports, U vaccination rules

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last year there has been talk of restoring trust between the police and the residents of Minneapolis as if it is something we all have some hand in repairing. This is frustrating because police themselves have eroded this trust through their own actions. Consider the Minneapolis Police Department's initial statement saying George Floyd died of a "medical incident" or the recent no-knock raid at the wrong address upon a sleeping mother and child based on an MPD warrant. Now Winston Smith Jr. is dead at the hands of an opaque U.S. Marshals Service task force and not even the names of the officers will be released, to say nothing of other relevant information about his death. These are just examples from the last year or so. Has there been any meaningful accountability or even explanation for these actions? How can city officials or police expect anything other than continued protests under these circumstances?

