Rigby Woman Taken to the Hospital After a House Fire

Area firefighters stand in front of 612 Ninth Ave. in LaCroft, which was cordoned off after a fatal fire Thursday night. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time. Liverpool Township fire crews responded to the residence shortly after 6 p.m., finding it engulfed, and called for backup tankers and manpower. Both Calcutta and Glenmoor as well as Wellsville fire crews arrived on scene to assist in the blaze, which appeared to have caused heavy damage to the home owned by June McVay, according to the Columbiana County Auditor’s website. News partner WKBN-TV reported officials said the fire started in the kitchen. WKBN is also reported a neighbor said the victim who died is elderly and her daughter, who takes care of her, was burned and taken to a burn unit. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)