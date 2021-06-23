Cancel
Accidents

Rigby Woman Taken to the Hospital After a House Fire

By Rigby, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA home in Rigby is a total loss after an overnight fire. Central District fire crews were called to the 3800 block of 38 North around 12:30a.m. The house was fully engulfed. Crews got the fire out just after 4:00a.m. and kept it from spreading to other homes. The homeowner...

www.kpvi.com
