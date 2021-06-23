Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centralia, IL

Centralia man arrested on federal charge of Maintaining a Drug Involved Premise

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police Wednesday on a federal arrest warrant for maintaining a drug-involved premise. John Fodero is the occupant of a home at 611 East 7th where police say a drug bust took place in February. Police Chief Greg Dodson said at the time the search warrant was executed as part of an ongoing drug investigation after the residence was identified as a hub of drug activity and congregating point for drug users who used the residence as a flophouse to consume drugs. Police have responded to the address for over 12 opioid overdose calls and 94 calls for police service since January 2020.

southernillinoisnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Centralia, IL
Centralia, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Centralia, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Drug House#Centralia Police#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...