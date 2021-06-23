Centralia man arrested on federal charge of Maintaining a Drug Involved Premise

A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police Wednesday on a federal arrest warrant for maintaining a drug-involved premise. John Fodero is the occupant of a home at 611 East 7th where police say a drug bust took place in February. Police Chief Greg Dodson said at the time the search warrant was executed as part of an ongoing drug investigation after the residence was identified as a hub of drug activity and congregating point for drug users who used the residence as a flophouse to consume drugs. Police have responded to the address for over 12 opioid overdose calls and 94 calls for police service since January 2020.