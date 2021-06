Pete and Rob are joined by guest Michael Leboff to discuss the two Stanley Cup Semifinals series and the Action Network’s new multi-platform content partnership with the NHL. The guys update the Conn Smythe Trophy landscape, which now has Marc-Andre Fleury as the favorite and Alex Pietrangelo emerging as a contender, and discuss the single-game appeal of the Canadiens in Game 2. Pete, Rob and Mike weigh the Islanders’ now realistic chances of reaching the Stanley Cup Final as the series is tied and shifting to Nassau Coliseum for Games 3 and 4, and how the Lightning have had some trouble at 5-on-5 this postseason. The guys also react to the news this week that Gerard Gallant will be the next coach of the New York Rangers with the impact on their players’ fantasy value and overall outlook for next season.